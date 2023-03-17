Washoe County RTC gets $3 million from Congress for bus maintenance facility

The Villanova Maintenance Facility
The Villanova Maintenance Facility(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Congress has appropriated $3 million for the RTC of Washoe County for the Villanova Maintenance Facility Replacement Design.

The funding is part of Congressionally Directed Spending, which appropriates more than $360 million for 125 projects in 32 states. Grants are awarded through the Federal Transit Administration.

RTC worked with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen, and Rep. Mark Amodei to secure this funding.

“I’m very proud to have worked with our bipartisan delegation and Washoe RTC to secure this funding to build a new maintenance facility and ensure families in Washoe continue to have access to safe, reliable public transportation,” said Senator Rosen. “I will always fight to make sure our state’s public transportation system has the resources it needs to serve Nevadans.”

Phase 4 of the Spaghetti Bowl project will require the relocation of the bus maintenance facility. RTC will need to get a new site for the facility, which will allow for on-site investment in hydrogen-fueling infrastructure, and will provide space for the long-term expansion of the fleet, notably alternative-fuel vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

City of Reno installs signs to reduce horse-car collisions
CHP Truckee arrested the man Wednesday
Wrong way driver arrested over Donner Summit
RTC will be giving out free rides on St. Patrick's Day
RTC to provide free rides for St. Patrick’s Day
Road work generic image
Road resurfacing will cause lane reductions in Fallon