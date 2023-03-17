Washoe County RTC gets $3 million from Congress for bus maintenance facility

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Congress has appropriated $3 million for the RTC of Washoe County for the Villanova Maintenance Facility Replacement Design.

The funding is part of Congressionally Directed Spending, which appropriates more than $360 million for 125 projects in 32 states. Grants are awarded through the Federal Transit Administration.

RTC worked with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen, and Rep. Mark Amodei to secure this funding.

“I’m very proud to have worked with our bipartisan delegation and Washoe RTC to secure this funding to build a new maintenance facility and ensure families in Washoe continue to have access to safe, reliable public transportation,” said Senator Rosen. “I will always fight to make sure our state’s public transportation system has the resources it needs to serve Nevadans.”

Phase 4 of the Spaghetti Bowl project will require the relocation of the bus maintenance facility. RTC will need to get a new site for the facility, which will allow for on-site investment in hydrogen-fueling infrastructure, and will provide space for the long-term expansion of the fleet, notably alternative-fuel vehicles.

