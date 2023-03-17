Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder

Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis(San Joaquin, Calif., county jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Stockton Police Department arrested two suspects in a Reno murder 19 months ago, the Reno Police Department said Thursday.

Andre Reed, 45, of Stockton and Isaiah Lewis, 23, of Oroville were booked Thursday for the shooting death of Bryan Sanders, 33, of Reno on Evelyn Way on July 15, 2021.

Reno Police Department detectives found the suspects in Stockton and the Stockton Police Department arrested them and booked them into the San Joaquin County jail.

They are awaiting extradition to Reno.

