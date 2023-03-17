SR208 in Wilson Canyon opens after rockslide

The rockslide has now been cleared, per NDOT
The rockslide has now been cleared, per NDOT(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened State Route 208 in Lyon County to 24-hour traffic after a rockslide closed a portion of it.

The road had been opened to one alternating lane of traffic during commute hours between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339 through Wilson Canyon. The route is now open as of 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Speed limits will be reduced in the area until crews can install a final top layer of pavement over the existing base paving.

A rockslide back on Jan. 10 fell across roughly 400 feet of State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

A concept design for a new RTC bus maintenance facility.
Washoe County RTC gets $3 million from Congress for bus maintenance facility
City of Reno installs signs to reduce horse-car collisions
CHP Truckee arrested the man Wednesday
Wrong way driver arrested over Donner Summit
RTC will be giving out free rides on St. Patrick's Day
RTC to provide free rides for St. Patrick’s Day