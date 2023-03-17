SR208 in Wilson Canyon opens after rockslide

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened State Route 208 in Lyon County to 24-hour traffic after a rockslide closed a portion of it.

The road had been opened to one alternating lane of traffic during commute hours between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339 through Wilson Canyon. The route is now open as of 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Speed limits will be reduced in the area until crews can install a final top layer of pavement over the existing base paving.

A rockslide back on Jan. 10 fell across roughly 400 feet of State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington.

