SPCA of Northern Nevada brings back exceptionally subpar pet portrait fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever wanted a terrible portrait of your pet created by amateur and non-artists alike, then now is your chance! The SPCA of Northern Nevada is bringing back its Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portrait fundraiser March 17-27.

Communications manager, Emily Lee, brought paper, markers and two portraits of adoptable pets (Toby and Dezzy) for her and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko to demonstrate just how subpar these pet portraits actually are. However, it’s all for a good cause and isn’t beauty in the eye of the beholder anyway?

Besides, it’s all to help raise money to support the SPCA’s mission to save and improve the lives of homeless pets in the community! So it’s worth it no matter the outcome!

HOW IT WORKS:

  • STEP 1: Complete the donation form below! A minimum donation of $40 is required to participate.
  • STEP 2: Once paid, you will receive a link via email to upload a photo of your pet(s). One photo per purchase, but the photo can have all of your pets included in the photo!
  • STEP 3: In about a week, a digital copy of your portrait will be emailed to you.

**Attention: Results may vary! While we can’t guarantee subpar results, we CAN guarantee your portrait will make you smile ear to ear and that your donation will go to help pets in need in our community.

To have your pet’s portrait created by one of the SPCA volunteers, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars
The rockslide has now been cleared, per NDOT
SR208 in Wilson Canyon opens after rockslide
Bakers Mark: Leprechaun Treats
Baker’s Mark: Sierra Chef’s Cynthia Ferris-Bennett creates lucky shamrock treats for St. Patrick’s Day