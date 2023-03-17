SPCA of Northern Nevada brings back exceptionally subpar pet portrait fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever wanted a terrible portrait of your pet created by amateur and non-artists alike, then now is your chance! The SPCA of Northern Nevada is bringing back its Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portrait fundraiser March 17-27.

Communications manager, Emily Lee, brought paper, markers and two portraits of adoptable pets (Toby and Dezzy) for her and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko to demonstrate just how subpar these pet portraits actually are. However, it’s all for a good cause and isn’t beauty in the eye of the beholder anyway?

Besides, it’s all to help raise money to support the SPCA’s mission to save and improve the lives of homeless pets in the community! So it’s worth it no matter the outcome!

HOW IT WORKS:

STEP 1: Complete the donation form below! A minimum donation of $40 is required to participate.

STEP 2: Once paid, you will receive a link via email to upload a photo of your pet(s). One photo per purchase, but the photo can have all of your pets included in the photo!

STEP 3: In about a week, a digital copy of your portrait will be emailed to you.

**Attention: Results may vary! While we can’t guarantee subpar results, we CAN guarantee your portrait will make you smile ear to ear and that your donation will go to help pets in need in our community.

To have your pet’s portrait created by one of the SPCA volunteers, click here.

