RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day

By John Macaluso
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC and Pinapple Pedicab are offering free rides Friday to mark St. Patrick’s day. The goal is to make sure everyone gets to where they’re going safely.

Both will be free from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you’re looking to skip the rush of the holiday, Pineapple Pedicabs is having also holding a curated Irish Night Out. It includes three stops at local bars where you can try their beers. That’s running through March 31st.

Some local bars are also running St. Patrick’s Day specials. Wonder Aleworks in Midtown will have special drink and food specials for the occasion. Jade Dispensary will also be offering some deals and will have a hydration station.

