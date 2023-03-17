Reno police seek help finding missing, vulnerable woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a woman it describes as missing and vulnerable.

Nga Dao, 70, was last seen Thursday about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Plumb Lane.

Police described Dao as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dao was last seen wearing a green Army-style jacket, black pants and black shoes and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

