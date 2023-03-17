Reno police seek help finding missing, vulnerable woman

Nga Dao
Nga Dao(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a woman it describes as missing and vulnerable.

Nga Dao, 70, was last seen Thursday about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Plumb Lane.

Police described Dao as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dao was last seen wearing a green Army-style jacket, black pants and black shoes and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

One Step Closer To Finding Out Who Tracked Reno Mayor
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo tours flooded areas in Nevada via a Nevada National Guard helicopter.
Gov. Lombardo expands emergency declaration in Nevada due to flooding
Electronic tracker
Who was tracking the mayor and commissioner? We’re closer to the answer