Nevada Congress members introduce bill for veteran’s mental health

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congress members Jacky Rosen and Susie Lee are joining fellow members of Congress in introducing bills to eliminate suicide among veterans and to increase access to VA mental health resources.

Rosen and Lee joined Republicans Tony Gonzales of Texas, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and others in introducing the VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act of 2023 in the House Friday.

It would enhance the VA’s suicide prevention efforts by launching a suicide prevention program at five VA medical centers across the country. The program was launched under the belief that all suicides are preventable through proper care, patient safety, and system-wide efforts.

“Every day in this country, seventeen veterans take their own lives. We need to do everything in our power to bring veteran deaths by suicide to zero,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee. “This legislation delivers a proven, system-wide approach to close gaps, improve communication, and increase accountability within the VA, so that no veteran slips through the cracks. Our nation’s veterans deserve nothing less.”

“Nevada’s veterans have made immeasurable sacrifices risking their health and well-being to protect our country, and these heroes deserve access to the best mental health resources available,” said Senator Rosen. “With veteran deaths by suicide occurring at an alarming rate, our bipartisan legislation will help address this problem by supporting veterans’ access to the mental health services they need.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.