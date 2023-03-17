Nevada Congress members introduce bill for veteran’s mental health

It would enhance the VA’s suicide prevention efforts by launching a suicide prevention program...
It would enhance the VA’s suicide prevention efforts by launching a suicide prevention program at five VA medical centers across the country(WAFB)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congress members Jacky Rosen and Susie Lee are joining fellow members of Congress in introducing bills to eliminate suicide among veterans and to increase access to VA mental health resources.

Rosen and Lee joined Republicans Tony Gonzales of Texas, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and others in introducing the VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act of 2023 in the House Friday.

It would enhance the VA’s suicide prevention efforts by launching a suicide prevention program at five VA medical centers across the country. The program was launched under the belief that all suicides are preventable through proper care, patient safety, and system-wide efforts.

“Every day in this country, seventeen veterans take their own lives. We need to do everything in our power to bring veteran deaths by suicide to zero,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee. “This legislation delivers a proven, system-wide approach to close gaps, improve communication, and increase accountability within the VA, so that no veteran slips through the cracks. Our nation’s veterans deserve nothing less.”

“Nevada’s veterans have made immeasurable sacrifices risking their health and well-being to protect our country, and these heroes deserve access to the best mental health resources available,” said Senator Rosen. “With veteran deaths by suicide occurring at an alarming rate, our bipartisan legislation will help address this problem by supporting veterans’ access to the mental health services they need.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

Ford and 14 other attorneys general penned a letter condemning the companies.
Nevada joins multistate condemnation of credit card companies for reversal of gun tracking policy
If passed, the bill would appear on the ballot for the 2026 election
State Senate Majority Leader to introduce constitutional amendment on abortions
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate