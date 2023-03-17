National Guardsman critically injured after hit by suspected DUI driver in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A National Guard member was critically injured in a crash over the weekend. North Las Vegas police say he was hit by a drunk driver while he was on his motorcycle. Michael Javan was on his way to work for his midnight shift, but the guardsman never made it. FOX5 spoke with the guardsman’s family outside UMC Thursday night.

“When my brother arrived to the hospital, the doctors said that his bones were sticking out of his body and that it is a miracle that he is alive,” Michael’s sister Catherine Javan revealed. Javan continues to fight for his life still in critical condition as of Thursday after two surgeries and with more ahead.

“He has a broken left arm, broken left leg, he has an orbital bone fracture that is in his eye,” Catherine Javan shared. Michael Javan also suffered bleeding in the brain, a bruised lung, and life-threatening blood clots.

“Our son is so very lucky to have him as a dad,” said Scarlett Paz, mother of Michael’s 5-year-old child. Late Sunday night on MLK near Cheyenne, police say a drunk driver made an illegal U-turn hitting Michael’s motorcycle and throwing him 20 feet into a light pole.

“My sister received a message from Apple because she is listed as an emergency contact and it sent her an SOS that a crash was detected,” Catherine Javan explained. The family called but Michael didn’t answer. When they got to the intersection, Michael was already being rushed to the hospital.

“It is a situation that never should have happened,” Paz contended.

“I feel very hurt that anyone would even drive drunk or under the influence, it doesn’t take much to take an Uber or call a friend,” Catherine Javan argued.

His family says Michael is the last person who deserves to go through something like this as he has always been there to help others, especially serving the Las Vegas community as a guardsman during the Covid pandemic and has worked hard for everything he has.

“He is such a great person, a great father, a great brother and it just hurts me,” Catherine Javan stated.

The Javan family has a GoFundMe set up with a goal of raising $100,000 for Michael’s medical and personal bills while he remains in the hospital and when he gets out on what will likely be a long road to recovery.

The suspected DUI driver, 28-year-old Oscar Sanchez Vazquez, was arrested for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and driving without a license.

Vazquez went before a judge for a felony arraignment Thursday morning. As of Thursday night, Vazquez remained in jail.

