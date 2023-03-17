Learning to live with snow at 7,000 ft.

Entrance to home at Serene Lakes
Entrance to home at Serene Lakes(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents of Serene Lakes like to say they live at approximately 7,000 feet. And this winter it shows. Drive through the neighborhoods, the walls of snow with streets signs that have all been covered, it’s like going through a maze.

It’s disorienting.

Looking for an address? Good luck. Some are apparent, others not so much.

We caught up with resident Pam Goodley walking her dog Hudson. She’s well aware of how much snow they received.

Her measuring stick is useless at this point.

“Official records were kept in 1946,” she says. “And the largest one was in 1952-53. With the snowfall anticipated Sunday forecast for Sunday we will, we are in the number three spot right now. We will jump to number 2 because we only have three inches to go.”

Goodley says private snow removal companies have worked their tails off this winter.

At her home, the deck is barely able to hold the weight of the snow. Her driveway although clear has mountains of snow on both sides. Look around, many homeowners are looking at what she’s looking at. Feet of snow. There’s been some rain, followed by a freeze, some ice, some snow again.

“There’s a lot to learn living in the winter,” says Goodley. “The tools that you need as far as the ice. The right shovels, the right snow blowers. How to get to the snow, as soon as the snowplow comes. Get out as soon as possible before it freezes so you can shovel the berms.”

She says many Truckee residents have claimed they won’t live up here.

She’s invited friends to visit to ski or snowshoe. That invitation has extended well into June or even July. It’s exciting she says to be living in a time that will go down in the weather history books,

Pam says residents will wait for a substantial snow melt and then the scramble will begin. Repairing roofs and decks, replacing windows, and having driveways repaved.

That’s because you don’t know what next winter will bring.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

They start at 4 p.m. and end at 2 a.m.
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day 2
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day 2
File image of horses
BLM suspends adoptions, visits to Litchfield corrals due to strangles outbreak
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day