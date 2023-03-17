Gov. Lombardo expands emergency declaration in Nevada due to flooding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -All but two Nevada counties are included in an updated flooding emergency declaration by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday, making them eligible for federal assistance.

Clark and Lander counties are the only Nevada counties omitted in the declaration updated Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the state has been impacted by severe weather and flooding caused by heavy snows followed by an atmospheric river.

The declaration tells the Nevada Department of Transportation to request funding through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

It also gives the Lincoln County Commission the authority to compel evacuations in case dams appear ready to breach. The American Red Cross has owned emergency shelters in Lincoln County.

Now included in the declaration are Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Nye County, Storey County, Washoe County, Walker River Paiute Tribe, White Pine County, Yerington Paiute Tribe, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

Lombardo on Wednesday toured Carson River, Walker River, Smith Valley, Walker Canyon, Yerington, Weeks Bridge, Lahontan Dam, Six Mile Canyon and U.S. 50. The tour included the use of a Nevada National Guard helicopter.

In a video message, Major General Ondra Berry said the Nevada National Guard will be available to help if needed.

Today, we're touring some of the areas impacted by the recent storms and flooding in northern Nevada. Thank you to @NVNationalGuard and @NVEmergencyMgmt for their ongoing preparation and response efforts.

