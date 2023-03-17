Gov. Lombardo expands emergency declaration in Nevada due to flooding

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo tours flooded areas in Nevada via a Nevada National Guard helicopter.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo tours flooded areas in Nevada via a Nevada National Guard helicopter.(Gov. Joe Lombardo)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:42 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -All but two Nevada counties are included in an updated flooding emergency declaration by Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday, making them eligible for federal assistance.

Clark and Lander counties are the only Nevada counties omitted in the declaration updated Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the state has been impacted by severe weather and flooding caused by heavy snows followed by an atmospheric river.

The declaration tells the Nevada Department of Transportation to request funding through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

It also gives the Lincoln County Commission the authority to compel evacuations in case dams appear ready to breach. The American Red Cross has owned emergency shelters in Lincoln County.

Now included in the declaration are Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Nye County, Storey County, Washoe County, Walker River Paiute Tribe, White Pine County, Yerington Paiute Tribe, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

Lombardo on Wednesday toured Carson River, Walker River, Smith Valley, Walker Canyon, Yerington, Weeks Bridge, Lahontan Dam, Six Mile Canyon and U.S. 50. The tour included the use of a Nevada National Guard helicopter.

In a video message, Major General Ondra Berry said the Nevada National Guard will be available to help if needed.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Nga Dao
Reno police seek help finding missing, vulnerable woman
One Step Closer To Finding Out Who Tracked Reno Mayor
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Electronic tracker
Who was tracking the mayor and commissioner? We’re closer to the answer