Getting up close with massive freshwater fish: The Monster Fish exhibit at the Discovery Museum

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Discovery Museum will be opening a new exhibit to the public on Saturday. Monster Fish: In Search for the Last River Giants is a six-thousand-foot exhibit full of hands-on interactive displays.

Through immersive videos and life-sized sculptures of giant freshwater fish, UNR professor Dr. Zeb Hogan takes us around the globe researching and protecting these freshwater giants.

To learn more about Monster Fish, click here.

