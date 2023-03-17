Getting up close with massive freshwater fish: The Monster Fish exhibit at the Discovery Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Discovery Museum will be opening a new exhibit to the public on Saturday. Monster Fish: In Search for the Last River Giants is a six-thousand-foot exhibit full of hands-on interactive displays.

Through immersive videos and life-sized sculptures of giant freshwater fish, UNR professor Dr. Zeb Hogan takes us around the globe researching and protecting these freshwater giants.

