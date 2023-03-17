Friday Web Weather

Friday Web Weather
By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

This pause in the stormy weather will hold through Saturday, leaving us a cool, mostly sunny, St. Patrick’s Day this year. A weak system will bring light Sierra snow and valley showers Saturday night into Sunday. Stronger storms track our way Monday through Wednesday. Colder weather, lower snow levels, and heavy Sierra snow are all possible with these systems. Stay tuned! -Jeff

