Dayton resident given 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

SEATTLE, Washington (KOLO) - A Dayton, Nevada resident was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography.

44-year-old John Holcomb had previously lived in the state of Washington before living in Nevada.

The court found he had made sexually explicit videos of an approximately six-year-old child left in his care. “These were serious and violent offenses…. One of the most reprehensible cases the court has seen,” said District Judge Robert S. Lasnik.

Court records show that in 2020, law enforcement in Skagit County, Washington were investigating Holcomb on an unrelated criminal allegation. As part of that investigation, police obtained his electronic devices through a search warrant.

Forensic examination of those electronic devices found three videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Following his release, Holcomb will register as a sex offender and be placed on supervision for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.