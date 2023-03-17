Dayton resident given 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

Generic Gavel image
Generic Gavel image(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Washington (KOLO) - A Dayton, Nevada resident was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography.

44-year-old John Holcomb had previously lived in the state of Washington before living in Nevada.

The court found he had made sexually explicit videos of an approximately six-year-old child left in his care. “These were serious and violent offenses…. One of the most reprehensible cases the court has seen,” said District Judge Robert S. Lasnik.

Court records show that in 2020, law enforcement in Skagit County, Washington were investigating Holcomb on an unrelated criminal allegation. As part of that investigation, police obtained his electronic devices through a search warrant.

Forensic examination of those electronic devices found three videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Following his release, Holcomb will register as a sex offender and be placed on supervision for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars
The rockslide has now been cleared, per NDOT
SR208 in Wilson Canyon opens after rockslide
SPCA Exceptionally Subpar Pet Portraits
SPCA of Northern Nevada brings back exceptionally subpar pet portrait fundraiser