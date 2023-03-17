BLM suspends adoptions, visits to Litchfield corrals due to strangles outbreak

File image of horses
File image of horses(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has suspended adoptions and public visitation to the Litchfield corrals due to an outbreak of a bacterial infection known as strangles.

The infection was detected in a small number of horses within a single large pen.

BLM estimates the corrals will be closed for 30 days. No animals will be accepted into the facility or released for adoptions or sales until the infections subside and no additional cases are detected.

“This disease is highly contagious among horses,” said Emily Ryan, manager of the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office which oversees the corrals. “Because it is so easily spread, we need to close the facility to the public to prevent people accidently spreading strangles to their own horses after visiting our corrals.”

Affected horses will be isolated in a large holding area at the corrals until the disease runs its course. BLM will be consulting closely with a veterinarian to determine the best time to reopen the corrals.

Strangles affects the upper respiratory tract of horses. It produces nasal discharge, fever, and swollen lymph nodes around the throat. In most cases, the disease runs its course in two to four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley

Latest News

They start at 4 p.m. and end at 2 a.m.
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day 2
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day 2
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty’s Day
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars