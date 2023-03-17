Baker’s Mark: Sierra Chef’s Cynthia Ferris-Bennett creates lucky shamrock treats for St. Patrick’s Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These shamrock treats will make you green with envy! They’re so delicious and even though Cynthia Ferris-Bennett from Sierra Chef is a professional in the kitchen, she’s got pro-tips for all you home bakers who want to try these for yourself.

If you want to make an elevated version, cut a shamrock shape out of puff pastry sheets. Bake and then layer with mascarpone. Or for an easier kid-friendly version, let the kids pipe green frosting over Rice Krispy treats.

Watch Friday’s interview with Cynthia-Ferris Bennett to learn more.

Click here to learn more about Sierra Chef’s gourmet cooking classes, catering, special dinners, wine trips and more. You can also follow Sierra Chef on Facebook.

RTC and Pineapple Pedicab offering free rides this St. Patty's Day
Pup of the Month with Scoot to the Stars
