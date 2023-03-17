Baker’s Mark: Sierra Chef’s Cynthia Ferris-Bennett creates lucky shamrock treats for St. Patrick’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These shamrock treats will make you green with envy! They’re so delicious and even though Cynthia Ferris-Bennett from Sierra Chef is a professional in the kitchen, she’s got pro-tips for all you home bakers who want to try these for yourself.

If you want to make an elevated version, cut a shamrock shape out of puff pastry sheets. Bake and then layer with mascarpone. Or for an easier kid-friendly version, let the kids pipe green frosting over Rice Krispy treats.

Watch Friday’s interview with Cynthia-Ferris Bennett to learn more.

