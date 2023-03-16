Wyld Women Summit inspires, celebrates female entrepreneurs and community leaders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2nd annual Wyld Women Summit is back! The conference brings women together to connect, educate and inspire the female entrepreneurs and leaders among us.

Wandering Wyld founder and event organizer, Rachel MacIntyre, stopped by Morning Break to invite women from all industries to this inspiring event, led by women for women.

It’s is taking place Thursday, March 30 at Whitney Peak hotel in Reno. The event will feature an array of workshops, a panel on inclusivity and two powerful keynote speakers: Life coach and wellness educator, Amber Campion, and University of Nevada’s associate professor of educational leadership and director of Latino research, Jafeth Salido-Sanchez.

The Wyld Women Start-Up Grant Award will also be handed out to two locally owned and women-run businesses. The is approximately $6,000 in business support. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 20, click here for more information.

Tickets to Wyld Women Summit are $175 and can be purchased online. To sponsor Wlyd Women Summit, please email hello@wanderingwyld.com.

