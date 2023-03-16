Storms force total and partial closures of some state parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy precipitation is causing some parks in the state of Nevada to close entirely, while other parks are partially closed.

Various parks across the state are being affected by flooding that have caused hazardous conditions. They are as follows:

Fort Churchill State Historic Park - Scout Camp and River Access closed

Dayton State Park - Closed

Washoe Lake State Park - North Ramp Closed

Spring Valley State Park - Closed

Echo Canyon State Park - Upper Campground Closed

Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park - Closed

Walker River State Recreation Area - Squeeze chute, day-use and Riverbend campground closed.

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park - Delayed opening due to water over roadway

