Storms force total and partial closures of some state parks

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy precipitation is causing some parks in the state of Nevada to close entirely, while other parks are partially closed.

Various parks across the state are being affected by flooding that have caused hazardous conditions. They are as follows:

  • Fort Churchill State Historic Park - Scout Camp and River Access closed
  • Dayton State Park - Closed
  • Washoe Lake State Park - North Ramp Closed
  • Spring Valley State Park - Closed
  • Echo Canyon State Park - Upper Campground Closed
  • Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park - Closed
  • Walker River State Recreation Area - Squeeze chute, day-use and Riverbend campground closed.
  • Spring Mountain Ranch State Park - Delayed opening due to water over roadway

