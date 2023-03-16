State trooper accused of allowing girlfriend to access sensitive police information

Trooper Mitchell Paz is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive police information. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Stephanie Simoni and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:47 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A trooper in Connecticut is accused of allowing his girlfriend to access sensitive state police information.

Connecticut authorities report on Jan. 9 they learned that 29-year-old trooper Mitchell Paz was possibly allowing third-party access to the state police reporting system.

Paz is accused of permitting his girlfriend, Amanda Marino, to access the state police reporting system. They said she was checking on the father, Shawn Roka, of her child’s alleged charges.

WFSB reports the investigation stemmed from a love triangle with the sharing of information hampering an ongoing state police investigation.

Roka is accused of selling drugs and Marino reportedly was using Paz’s laptop to find out information about who may have informed police about his reported crimes.

State police said they have computer evidence and revealing text messages between the parties involved.

According to authorities, Paz has been arrested and placed on administrative leave while the situation remains under investigation. He is facing charges that include computer crimes.

State police said Paz is scheduled in court on March 29.

Roka has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes while Marino is facing computer crimes charges, authorities said.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Wolf Pack's tournament game just 77 miles from where Steve Alford grew up
3-15-23 Kurt Schroeder Steve Alford hometown PKG
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
Nevada's Nick Davidson shoots against Arizona State's Duke Brennan during the first half of a...
Arizona State’s big first half buries Wolf Pack in First Four
As officers were giving the teenage victim aid, police say they were “confronted by the dog and...
‘It was horrible’: Teen saved from dog attack by neighbors
Topaz Ranch Estates Area flood issues
Topaz Ranch Estates Area Homes Need Flood Help