State Senate Majority Leader to introduce constitutional amendment on abortions

If passed, the bill would appear on the ballot for the 2026 election
If passed, the bill would appear on the ballot for the 2026 election(WTVG)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro announced Thursday she will introduce a constitutional amendment ensuring access to abortions.

Cannizzaro also says her proposal would include protections for access to birth control, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, vasectomy and tubal ligation, miscarriage management, and infertility care.

If it passes during the 2023 and 2025 legislative sessions, the amendment would appear on the 2026 general election ballot.

“The Supreme Court failed Nevadans when it upended fifty years of law to overturn Roe v. Wade,” said Cannizzaro. “In light of that decision, Nevadans deserve an opportunity to decide for themselves whether to enshrine reproductive freedoms into our state constitution. Those freedoms go beyond seeking an abortion and include access to birth control, pre and postnatal care, and infertility treatments, among others. With this amendment, Nevadans will have the ability to establish firm constitutional limits on government overreach into private medical decisions, leaving them between patients and doctors where they belong.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
Nevada lawmakers to consider bill to create animal abuser registry
Nevada lawmakers to consider bill to create animal abuser registry
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill