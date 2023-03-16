Sparks PD assists in Kings Beach burglary case

KINGS BEACH, California (KOLO) - A collaborative effort between the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Sparks Police Department resulted in the recovery of around $400,000 of stolen property.

On March 14, PCSO deputies responded to a burglary at a residence in Kings Beach where approximately $400,000 worth of high-end property was stolen. That high end property included watches, a Les Paul autographed Epiphone guitar, and an autographed Andy Warhol painting.

Police learned the next day that several of the stolen watches had been posted for sale online. The PCSO worked with Sparks PD and located the suspect, 30-year-old Seth Norris of Reno and arrested him for possession of stolen property.

An investigation found Norris had done home repairs inside the victim‘s home several months prior.

