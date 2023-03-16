Reno Tahoe International Airport expecting big crowds during spring break

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting big crowds during this year’s spring break vacation.

This weekend marks the beginning of spring break for many, and the heightened travel season is expected to last through mid-April.

RNO says they are expecting approximately 14,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days, with the busiest days expected to be March 17, 20, 23, and 24.

If you intend to travel on these days, RNO is advising you follow these travel trips:

Arrive at least two hours before your departure

Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns

Take advantage of the free waiting lot when waiting for travelers

Visit the airport’s website for real-time parking availability and flight status updates

