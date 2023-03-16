Nearly 20,000 pounds of illegal fireworks stopped from entering Mono County

(KOSA)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - One person was arrested by the California State Fire Marshal on charges of attempting to smuggle nearly 20,000 pounds of illegal fireworks into Mono County.

Last week, Cal Fire seized a large moving truck after it was spotted by an employee at an agricultural inspection station. The suspect was arrested by Cal Fire and the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation, Cal Fire says.

“The use of illegal fireworks continuously poses a major threat that results in firefighters responding to hundreds of fires and medical emergencies every year,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “It is important to know the law. California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks.”

Those found in violation of California’s “Safe and Sane” firework laws could be fined up to $50,000 and be jailed for up to one year.

