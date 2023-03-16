Mono County residents urged to prep for next storm

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County residents are urged to use a break in between storms to prepare and recover.

The National Weather Service is projecting another atmospheric river will hit the area starting March 20 that could bring avalanches and flooding at lower elevations.

The county says your prep should include addressing any impacts to your home and structures from previous storms, and preparing for new road closures, power outages and limited resources.

Mono County has developed a survey to collect information from residents on the damage, the results of which will be used to determine if the county qualifies for disaster assistance.

That survey can be found here. You are urged to stockpile the following:

Food

Medicine and medical supplies

Fuel

Firewood

Batteries

Sandbags

