Man found guilty in Sparks vehicular manslaughter case

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from an incident from July 2021.

On July 3, 2021, Sparks police responded to 450 Howard Drive for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Officers found that Max Sugiu Crisostomo was driving south on Howard Drive when he struck an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

The woman died as a result of the collision on July 25.

Crisostomo will serve 180 days in the Washoe County Jail suspended for 2 years, on the conditions that he be placed on house arrest for 90 days, that he complete the Victim Impact Panel, and that he obey all laws.

