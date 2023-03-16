Man found guilty in Sparks vehicular manslaughter case

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from an incident from July 2021.

On July 3, 2021, Sparks police responded to 450 Howard Drive for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Officers found that Max Sugiu Crisostomo was driving south on Howard Drive when he struck an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

The woman died as a result of the collision on July 25.

Crisostomo will serve 180 days in the Washoe County Jail suspended for 2 years, on the conditions that he be placed on house arrest for 90 days, that he complete the Victim Impact Panel, and that he obey all laws.

