Interior Department announces $417 million for recreation and restoration projects in Nevada

The Interior Department has announced $417 million for 47 recreation and restoration projects in Nevada and the California side of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The money will go towards recreation improvement, wildlife habitat conservation, hazardous fuels reduction, wildfire prevention, among other projects. Funding for these projects was generated through the sale of public lands under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

“Since 1998, public land sales in the Las Vegas Valley have funded projects that benefit communities and improve the overall quality of life for residents and visitors,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today’s investment continues that effort by supporting jobs and local economies, improving recreation opportunities in rural and low-income communities, and advancing Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative’s goal to conserve at least 30 percent each of our lands and waters by the year 2030.”

More than $4 billion in funding has been raised by the Act since it was passed.

The latest round of funding is broken down as such:

Environmentally Sensitive Land Acquisitions: $4.9 million

Capital Improvements: $89 million

Multi Species Habitat Conservation Plan: $3.5 million

Parks, trails, and natural areas: $232 million

Conservation Initiatives: $7.8 million

Eastern Nevada Landscape Restoration Project: $12 million

Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Wildfire Prevention: $17 million

Category Totals: $367 million

Special Account Reserve: $50 million

