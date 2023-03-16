Greater Nevada Credit Union shares ways to be financially resilient during rising inflation, looming recession

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With inflation raising the costs of everything from gas to groceries to medical insurance and a possible recession, saving money can seem like an impossible task. However, that’s the key to financial resiliency.

Tom Wambaugh, vice president of member services at Greater Nevada Credit Union, stopped by Morning Break to explain ways every individual regardless of income can make their money go further in the future.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Tom Wambaugh to learn more.

Click here to learn more about Greater Nevada Credit Union.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Train tracks
Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries
Financial Resiliency with Tom Wambaugh
Financial Resiliency
Wandering Wyld Women's Summit
Wyld Women Summit inspires, celebrates female entrepreneurs and community leaders
Wandering Wyld Women's Summit
Wyld Women Summit Preview