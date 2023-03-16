Get your tickets for Nevada Kids Foundation’s 2nd annual charity poker tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your poker face ready! The 2nd annual Texas Hold ‘Em charity poker tournament for Nevada Kids Foundation is returning to Revision Brewing Co.

Founder, Tyler Cornu, and director, Kallie Todaro, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to get their tickets now and support an amazing organization.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Revision Brewing Co. The goal is to raise $20,000!

The poker tournament is the main fundraiser for the Spring Into Action campaign that focuses on offering support to local youth sports programs in need, with the goal of getting kids moving and motivated. Nevada Kids Foundation says that sports are beneficial for both a child’s mental and physical well-being. Not only can sports help to strengthen bones and tone muscles, but they can also help children improve their academic performance and teach them the value of teamwork. Additional benefits include better self-esteem, exercise, improved leadership skills, stronger relationships, better communication and time management skills

Last year’s tournament raised $13,000 for the Sparks High School’s Baseball and Softball programs, allowing them to purchase new uniforms and equipment, cover the out of pocket registrations costs for those 60+ student athletes as well as some much needed repairs to their fields.

The non-profit works directly with the schools to find out what their individual critical needs are in their athletic departments and then we rally support to make those wish lists a reality.

This spring they are raising money for some of the schools that just fall short of qualifying for additional Title 1 funding and have an even greater and dire need for support from outside resources.

They are aiming to at least double the donation from last year’s campaign and raise enough money to support 2-3+ school’s athletic programs/departments.

Sponsorships options and regular tickets are available now and can be purchased through the link below or on the website. You can follow Nevada Kids Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

