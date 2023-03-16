Douglas County extends property tax deadline
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is extending its deadline for residents to file property taxes.
The new deadline is March 20 at 5:00 p.m.
County officials extended the deadline due to their offices being closed on March 10 and March 14. They hope their new deadline will help give people more time to pay without penalties or interest.
Payments can be made in the following ways:
- Valley Office – 1616 8th Street in Minden, Nevada (the Historic Courthouse)
- Lake Office – 175 US Highway 50, Stateline, NV
- Drop-off Boxes – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:
- Valley – Southwest End of Historic Courthouse, 1616 8th Street, Minden
- Lake – Front of Tahoe General Services, 175 Hwy 50, Stateline
- Online: Douglas County Online Payment Center
- Mail at PO Box 3000, Minden, NV 89423
- Phone: (775) 782-9017
