Douglas County extends property tax deadline

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is extending its deadline for residents to file property taxes.

The new deadline is March 20 at 5:00 p.m.

County officials extended the deadline due to their offices being closed on March 10 and March 14. They hope their new deadline will help give people more time to pay without penalties or interest.

Payments can be made in the following ways:

Valley Office – 1616 8th Street in Minden, Nevada (the Historic Courthouse)

Lake Office – 175 US Highway 50, Stateline, NV

Drop-off Boxes – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Valley – Southwest End of Historic Courthouse, 1616 8th Street, Minden

Lake – Front of Tahoe General Services, 175 Hwy 50, Stateline

Online: Douglas County Online Payment Center

Mail at PO Box 3000, Minden, NV 89423

Phone: (775) 782-9017

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.