Douglas County extends property tax deadline

The deadline to file your property taxes in Douglas County has been extended
The deadline to file your property taxes in Douglas County has been extended(MGN ONLY)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is extending its deadline for residents to file property taxes.

The new deadline is March 20 at 5:00 p.m.

County officials extended the deadline due to their offices being closed on March 10 and March 14. They hope their new deadline will help give people more time to pay without penalties or interest.

Payments can be made in the following ways:

  • Valley Office – 1616 8th Street in Minden, Nevada (the Historic Courthouse)
  • Lake Office – 175 US Highway 50, Stateline, NV
  • Drop-off Boxes – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:
  • Valley – Southwest End of Historic Courthouse, 1616 8th Street, Minden
  • Lake – Front of Tahoe General Services, 175 Hwy 50, Stateline
  • Online: Douglas County Online Payment Center
  • Mail at PO Box 3000, Minden, NV 89423
  • Phone: (775) 782-9017

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

CHP Truckee arrested the man Wednesday
Wrong way driver arrested over Donner Summit
The arrivals and departures signs at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Reno Tahoe International Airport expecting big crowds during spring break
Train tracks
Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries
Financial Resiliency with Tom Wambaugh
Greater Nevada Credit Union shares ways to be financially resilient during rising inflation, looming recession