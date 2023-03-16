City of Reno installs signs to reduce horse-car collisions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is installing signage to reduce horse-car collisions.

The signage will be on Veterans Parkway and will reduce the speed from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour from sunset to sunrise. The night speed limit runs from Geiger Grade to South Meadows Parkway and impacts both directions of traffic.

City staff will monitor the area and determine the impact it is having.

“In the past few years, there have been 14 reported vehicle crashes on Veterans Parkway alone related to Virginia Range horses,” said Ward 2 Councilmember Naomi Duerr. “Almost all of these accidents occurred at night and might have been avoidable if vehicles were driving at slower speeds.”

Officials from the City of Reno, Washoe County, Nevada Department of Agriculture and Nevada Department of Transportation, as well as horse advocacy groups such as Wild Horse Connection and American Wild Horse Campaign are all coming together to reduce horse and vehicle interactions on those roads.

