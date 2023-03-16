Ceol Irish Pub St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to celebrate the luck of the Irish! Ceol Irish Pub is turning sixteen years old and they are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. It kicks off tomorrow morning right at 11 a.m. and goes until 11:59 p.m.

Ceol is calling themselves the St. Patrick’s Day headquarters for their authentic Irish pub look.

With live music throughout the day and an extensive Irish whiskey selection, Ceol Irish Pub is the only location in town to offer Magner’s Irish Cider and a certified Guinness pour.

The local Irish pub is also the only one to have Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale as well.

Ceol has been preparing all year for the holiday!

From extensive keg orders to cases of Bailey’s and Jameson, Owner, Ron McCarty shares what makes this celebration special,

“St. Patrick’s Day is a social meeting day, and so it’s about making connections and friends quite honestly. I’ve always said they’re just four walls until you put nice people in there, I am just fortunate to be a part of this.”

McCarty says when you walk into his pub it will feel like you’re right in Ireland.

Authentic music starts at noon and runs throughout the night.

For more information on Ceol’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, click here.

