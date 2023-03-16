BLM seeks comment on Lyon County geothermal project

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has opened a 30-day public comment period for a proposed geothermal power plant in Lyon County.

The plant would be approximately 12 miles north of Yerington, and east of Highway 95A.

The BLM is preparing an assessment to address potential environmental concerns associated with the project. It will analyze the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects for the exploration project.

It would also seek information about historic properties in or near the project area.

“We encourage comments on the proposed project, especially those that provide new information,” said Carson City District Manager Kim Dow.

Comments will be accepted until April 14.

The project includes the drilling and testing of up to 11 geothermal exploration wells, and the construction or improvement of access roads as needed. If the area proves capable of commercial production, the wells may be used for production or injection drilling.

Geothermal fluid pipelines would be constructed to tie the new wells into the existing infrastructure and to the existing geothermal plant located on private lands. The project would just over 54 acres.

Public comment can be mailed to 1340 Financial Blvd, Reno, NV, 89502 or emailed to BLM_NV_NVSO_web_mail@blm.gov.

