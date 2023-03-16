$250,000 grant given to fight invasive plant species in Lake Tahoe

Regan Beach, South Lake Tahoe
Regan Beach, South Lake Tahoe
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The California Tahoe Conservancy Board has given a $250,000 grant to the Tahoe Resource Conservation District to fight invasive plant species in Lake Tahoe.

“Aquatic invasive species threaten wildlife habitat, water quality, and recreation opportunities at Lake Tahoe,” said Adam Acosta, Chair of the Conservancy Board. “We’re excited to support Tahoe RCD’s efforts to detect and remove invasive plant infestations to help protect the Lake.”

The district will employ divers to assess previously treated infestation sites and known hotspots. Divers will remove any invasive species they find.

Funds for the grant come from fees collected by the California State Lands Commission for public use of state lands at Lake Tahoe.

