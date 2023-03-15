WCSD board approves funding for mobile panic system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees has approved funding for a mobile panic system.

They approved $4.6 million for Centegix to install crisis alert equipment and software in WCSD schools and administration buildings.

The District’s General Fund will pay the portion of the contract costs not approved by the Nevada Department of Education to be covered by ESSER III.

The motion was made by Joseph Rodriguez and seconded by Adam Mayberry.

It was approved by Jeff Church, Mayberry, Diane Nicolet, Rodriguez, Elizabeth Smith, Alexander Woodley, Colleen Westlake.

