WCSD board approves funding for mobile panic system

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District(WCSD)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees has approved funding for a mobile panic system.

They approved $4.6 million for Centegix to install crisis alert equipment and software in WCSD schools and administration buildings.

The District’s General Fund will pay the portion of the contract costs not approved by the Nevada Department of Education to be covered by ESSER III.

The motion was made by Joseph Rodriguez and seconded by Adam Mayberry.

It was approved by Jeff Church, Mayberry, Diane Nicolet, Rodriguez, Elizabeth Smith, Alexander Woodley, Colleen Westlake.

