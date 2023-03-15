Washoe County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted murder

Rondald Duvall
Rondald Duvall(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ronald Duvall, 69, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for an April 2022 attempted murder. Duvall was on parole at the time the crime occurred.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Duvall stabbed an employee at a south Reno counseling office multiple times. When police found Duvall he had blood on his clothing and had two large knives in his possession. No motive for the stabbing was ever determined.

Duvall was previously convicted of sexual assault in 1979. He had parole revoked twice before and had been granted parole a third time weeks before the stabbing.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Egan Walker sentenced Duvall to the maximum term of 20 years in prison for the attempted murder and a consecutive 20-year term for the deadly weapon enhancement. Those sentences will run consecutive to Duvall’s sexual assault life sentence.

