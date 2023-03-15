Washoe County Board of Commissioners chair resigns

By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Board of Commissioners chair Vaughn Hartung announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon. The move takes effect Wednesday.

County officials say Hartung been offered a position at the State of Nevada in the Department of Business of Industry. In order to accept that appointment, he is required to resign as Washoe County Commissioner.

Hartung say he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve, and he’s confident that Governor Joe Lombardo will appoint a successor who has the same dedication and commitment to the role.

