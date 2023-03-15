Tour de Brews returns to the Reno Brewery District for St. Patrick’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for a fun way to celebrate the luck of the Irish? Black Rabbit Mead Company is once again hosting Tour de Brews where local businesses, bars and breweries create a passport of beer and other drinks for guests to try.

Will Truce, the co-owner of Black Rabbit Mead and co-founder Tour de Brews stopped by Morning Break. Willie Puchert, president of the Northern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin, joined him to talk about this year’s event.

There are so many incredible things brewing up in Reno’s Brewery District from delicious breweries, coffee shops, & restaurants to music, art, and compassionate organizations. This year’s St. Paddy’s edition of Tour de Brews allows ticket holders to get exclusive deals on handcrafted drinks from 15+ businesses that call the Brewery District home.

Money raised not only supports local businesses, it also supports the Sons & Daughters of Erin, a local non-profit celebrating Irish culture and helping those in need.

Passports cost $12 and can be purchased online or at Black Rabbit Mead on Friday, March 17. It is a 21+ event.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.