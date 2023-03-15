Study: Nevada sees 4th largest gas price increase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A study from LendingTree has found the state of Nevada has seen the fourth largest increase in gas prices in the nation over the last year.

According to their study, the state’s average gas price rose from $4.04 to $4.27 from March 2022 to March 2023.

That means Nevada has one of the highest gas price averages in the nation, with only Hawaii at $4.88 a gallon and California at $4.79 a gallon on average, higher.

Colorado saw the largest increase in gas prices this year, at 19%.

It comes as gas prices declined over the last year, according to LendingTree. They found that average prices of gas went from $3.95 to $3.36 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.