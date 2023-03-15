Study: Nevada sees 4th largest gas price increase

A person pumping gas
A person pumping gas(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A study from LendingTree has found the state of Nevada has seen the fourth largest increase in gas prices in the nation over the last year.

According to their study, the state’s average gas price rose from $4.04 to $4.27 from March 2022 to March 2023.

That means Nevada has one of the highest gas price averages in the nation, with only Hawaii at $4.88 a gallon and California at $4.79 a gallon on average, higher.

Colorado saw the largest increase in gas prices this year, at 19%.

It comes as gas prices declined over the last year, according to LendingTree. They found that average prices of gas went from $3.95 to $3.36 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Reno Air Racing Association Sets Sights on 2021 Event
2023 to mark final year for air races in Reno

Latest News

Precautionary evacuation order for Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area lifted
Tour de Brews preview on Morning Break
Tour de Brews returns to the Reno Brewery District for St. Patrick’s Day
Tracey Oliver, SAF: Sip and Screen John Wick
Sierra Arts Foundation hosting Sip and Screen event for “John Wick Chapter 4″
Shave for the Brave on Morning Break
Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation hosting 18th annual Shave for the Brave