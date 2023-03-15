Silver Springs schools locked down after reports of student with a gun

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - All three schools in Silver Springs, Nevada went into a precautionary lockdown Wednesday after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to Silver Stage Middle School for reports of a student with a gun on campus.

The LCSO says they were called to the school around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found the student in question, and they say they were cooperative, and that no gun was found. They later determined the threat to the school was false.

Deputies performed a sweep of the school and say there is no threat to the public at this time.

