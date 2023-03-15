Sierra Arts Foundation hosting Sip and Screen event for “John Wick Chapter 4″

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get your tickets now for the Sierra Arts Foundation’s special screening of John Wick Chapter 4 part of the non-profits Sip and Screen event series.

Executive director, Tracey Oliver, stopped by Morning Break to share what’s different about this event from past movie showings. Namely, this event is formal and fancy cocktail attire encouraged.

The event takes place Friday, March 24. There will be a John Wick inspired cocktail party at SAF Riverside Gallery at 6 p.m. before everyone walks over to the Century Riverside to watch the movie at 8 p.m.

Drinks are provided by Office of Hughes and Porter; appetizers are from Wild River Grille. Tickets are $30 per person and seating is limited so click here to reserve yours today.

