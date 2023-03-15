Sacramento man convicted of fraud in Washoe County

Kamani Ja'Mad Holmes
Kamani Ja'Mad Holmes(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County jury has convicted a Sacramento man on fraud and attempted theft charges. Kamani Ja’Mad Holmes, 28, faces up to 32 years in prison.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Holmes attempted to purchase two dirt bikes from a local dealership in 2021 using a fraudulent Texas driver’s license and credit number stored on his iPhone digital wallet. The victim received a fraud alert and immediately contacted the dealership and the Reno Police Department.

Employees of the dealership stalled Holmes until officers arrived. Police determined Holmes was trying to use an ID and credit cards that weren’t his to make a fraudulent purchase of about $20,000 and arrested him.

