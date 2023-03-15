RTC to provide free rides for St. Patrick’s Day

RTC will be giving out free rides on St. Patrick's Day
RTC will be giving out free rides on St. Patrick's Day(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free rides on St. Patrick’s Day.

RTC is offering their services free of charge to help keep the roads and crosswalks safer.

They remind people that RTC does not service all areas, and that people should visit rtcwashoe.com to check route and schedule information.

The RTC and RTC Commissioner and Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese are sponsoring free St. Patrick’s Day rides on Pineapple Pedicabs to help people navigate downtown and midtown Reno safely.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Road work generic image
Road resurfacing will cause lane reductions in Fallon
Construction is set to begin in May on a project to expand Pyramid Highway.
NDOT approves contract for project to widen Pyramid Highway
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
A motorcycle crash is investigated on Lemmon Drive in Reno, Nev. on Mar. 13, 2023.
Lemmon Drive motorcycle crash under investigation