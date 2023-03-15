RTC to provide free rides for St. Patrick’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free rides on St. Patrick’s Day.

RTC is offering their services free of charge to help keep the roads and crosswalks safer.

They remind people that RTC does not service all areas, and that people should visit rtcwashoe.com to check route and schedule information.

The RTC and RTC Commissioner and Reno Vice Mayor Devon Reese are sponsoring free St. Patrick’s Day rides on Pineapple Pedicabs to help people navigate downtown and midtown Reno safely.

