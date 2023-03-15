Road resurfacing will cause lane reductions in Fallon

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin lane reductions for a road resurfacing project on U.S. 95 north of Fallon.

Starting today, intermittent single lane closures will take place through early fall on the stretch of highway north of Fallon.

The lane and sidewalk closures and lane shifts will take place on sections of U.S. 95 between U.S. 50 (Williams Avenue) and I-80. Most of the lane closures will take place Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Other delays NDOT says are to be expected are as follows:

Rural areas of U.S. 95 from Keddie Street to I-80 : Drivers should anticipate lane reductions, reduced speed limits, uneven pavement surfaces and traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through approximately five-mile work zone areas Mondays through Fridays from 6a.m.-6p.m.

Downtown areas of U.S. 95 from Keddie Street to U.S. 50 (Williams Avenue): Daytime lane shifts and minor travel delays should be expected in downtown areas of U.S. 95. At least one access to businesses and residences will be maintained as sidewalk improvements are made in Fallon. Alternate pedestrian access will always be available through the work zone. Periodic night and weekend lane closures will take place for certain repaving work.

The project will repave about 33 miles of road, and will include improvements and installation of a northbound deceleration lane and lighting improvements at Tarzyn Road.

An NDOT provided map of the road project on U.S. 95 (The Nevada Department of Transportation)

