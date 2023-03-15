Red Cross opens evacuation center in Eureka due to flooding

EUREKA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center in Eureka to help residents who may have been affected by flooding in the area.

Their center is located at the Old Elementary School on 190 Adams Road in Eureka.

Red Cross volunteers will make food and comfort kits available to those in need. They will also provide information about the status of the flood and evacuation orders.

“At our center, residents have a safe and secure place to gather, have a bite to eat, rest, and stay informed regarding area flooding,” stated Mary Powell, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada. “We will keep the shelter open as long as our services are needed.”

