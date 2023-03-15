Precautionary evacuation order for Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area lifted

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has lifted a precautionary evacuation order for the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area.

The order was given on March 12 due to the possibility the reservoir would overflow and affect homes and property in the area. The waters did not breach the rim of the reservoir and have since receded.

The county has also closed the evacuation center in the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

Their flood hotline will also be closed Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. due to a lack of call volume. People wanting to report non-emergency flood damage can use the County’s Damage Assessment Tool.

