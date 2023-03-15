Police: Man shoots roommate over $10; body found in trash can

Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly...
Perry Hughes, 38, has been arrested for the killing of his roommate after the two reportedly got into an argument.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say a man was shot and killed in an argument over $10.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Arriving officers said they were approached by two men who told them that their roommate had been shot by another resident of the home.

Authorities said they found the suspected shooter, later identified as 38-year-old Perry Hughes, inside the house and took him into custody after a short standoff.

In Hughes’ bedroom, officers found the body of the victim inside a trash can, according to an arrest report. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man dead.

Investigators executed a search warrant of the property and said they located casings inside the kitchen, blood on the hallway walls and baseboards, along with blood in a swirl pattern on the bathroom floor.

Authorities said they found three handguns in Hughes’ bedroom, two of which were stolen, plus a mop with what appeared to have blood on it and a bucket of bloody water inside an adjacent room.

Police said witnesses told them that the group was celebrating another person’s birthday while playing dominoes and drinking at the house.

The men told investigators that Hughes and the victim later became intoxicated and began to argue over $10 before the argument turned physical.

The witnesses said both men pointed weapons at each other and stopped fighting until the man moved to hit Hughes who then started shooting.

Both witnesses identified Hughes as the person who shot and killed their roommate, police said.

According to Memphis authorities, Hughes is facing charges that include second-degree murder. He is also a convicted felon out of Mississippi for an assault.

Police did not immediately identify the man killed.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Paycheck, calculator, money, list of expenses
Bill calls for high school financial literacy courses
Officials said a man was charged after 21-year-old Jordan Laulusa's body was found in a burned...
Police: Body of 21-year-old woman found in burned-out car; man charged
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit
The company’s reports showed some children have been injured while working in the dangerous...
Minnesota meat processing firm accused of employing minors