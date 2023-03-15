Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation hosting 18th annual Shave for the Brave

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s that time of year again! Every St. Patrick’s Day for nearly 20 years, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) has partnered with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for the annual Shave for the Brave event.

NNCCF events manager, Jessica Lee, and Kylee’s Wish team captain, Kehl Lesourd, stopped by Morning Break to invited people to either shave their heads or come on out to the Reno Ballroom to support those who are!

Shave for the Brave is a walk-a-thon style event where “Shavees” raise money by collecting pledges from family member and friends in support of childhood cancer research. Shavees can fundraise individually or on a team. This is the one event each year where all money raised goes directly to childhood cancer research. Since 2006, NNCCF’s annual Shave for the Brave events have raised over $3.3 million and more than 4,000 local heads have been shaved!

The event takes place Friday, March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at The Reno Ballroom. Click here to learn more.

