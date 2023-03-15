Mono County lifts June Lake evac order; asks residents for survey of damage

The county is still urging residents to use caution as avalanches may still occur
Mono County, Calif., logo
Mono County, Calif., logo(Mono County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County has lifted its evacuation order for June Lake.

The order had been given due to stormy conditions and avalanche danger. Their temporary evacuation point at the June Lake Community Center has been closed.

They are also asking residents for information related to damage the storm may have caused. Property owners and businesses who may have experienced damage are encouraged to submit data through the Mono County Office of Emergency Management.

Data collected from the survey will be used to estimate the total damages countywide and determine if they are enough to qualify the region for disaster assistance, including loans from the Small Business Administration for the uninsured or underinsured.

Completing the form does not guarantee the region or the property owner will be eligible to receive disaster assistance.

Information on damages and other unmet needs are due no later than April 15. That survey can be found here.

