March Madness watch party as Nevada takes on Arizona State

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a place you can go tonight to watch the big game. You can watch the Wolf Pack take on the Sun Devils right at Lawlor Events Center.

The watch party tips off at 5 p.m.

Now here’s some NCAA history before you get into all the March Madness.

The very first division one game was in 1939 with only 8 teams. Nevada made their first debut in 1984.

This is the Wolf Pack’s 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and 12th appearance for Coach Alford.

Coach Alford has taken his teams to the Sweet Sixteen four times.

When it comes to your bracket, the NCAA recommends working backwards. Focus on your elite eight and final four picks

The first round won’t likely eliminate you from your pool, but don’t stress about having the perfect bracket because the odds are one in 120.2 billion. If you are just picking teams blindly now you have a one in 9.2 quintillion of a chance.

