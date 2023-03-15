Carson City closes parks and trails due to storms

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City has closed a number of parks and trails due to storms that have brought heavy rain to the area.

Numerous parks and trails in the area have been afflicted with minor damage already. With another round of storms expected, the city is closing several areas throughout Carson City temporarily.

They will be reassessed prior to opening again.

The city says the ground in these areas is extremely saturated and thus unstable. They advise people to avoid these areas, especially those in remote areas.

They have observed vehicles, including off road vehicles, getting stuck in the mud or causing major rutting. Roads that are saturated and muddy are fragile and susceptible to damage under extreme precipitation. The cost to repair that damage is often quite high, the city says.

All unpaved trails through the Carson River corridor are closed due to the flooding. The city asks people to avoid the Carson River and surrounding floodplains.

In addition, the city has also closed these parks, trails, and open spaces until further notice:

· Ambrose Carson River Natural Area

· Carson River Park

· Empire Ranch Trailhead

· Fuji Park (Exhibit Hall open for current reservations)

* Bailey’s Pond

* Dog Park

* Fairgrounds

· Governors Field (Indoor facility open for league use)

· Hidden Meadows

· JohnD Winters Centennial Park

· Moffat Open Space

· Morgan Mill River Access

· North Kings Canyon Loop – ( closed indefinitely due to rockslide )

· Pete Livermore Sports Complex

· Rifle and Pistol Range

· Riverview Park

· Silver Saddle Ranch

· Waterfall Trail - ( closed indefinitely due to rockslide )

