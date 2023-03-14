Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days

The body of a woman who possibly died by suicide was found inside a car at Harry Reid Airport 23 days after she parked there, according to authorities.
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The body of a woman who possibly died by suicide was found inside a car at Harry Reid Airport 23 days after she parked there, according to authorities.

The 65-year-old woman was found on Nov. 1, 2022 after a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer responded to a call at Terminal 1 for a reported suspicious vehicle.

The car had been parked at the terminal garage since Oct. 8, 2022, according to the parking logs.

“[The woman] was found inside the vehicle with a foul odor coming from the inside,” the report reads. An employee at the airport noticed the woman was laying in the backseat of the car with a note - what was on the note was redacted in the report.

A Washington State ID was found on the deceased and “additional notes were found advising (redacted) was homeless and had recently released her dog to an animal shelter. It is unknown the exact date of her death but on the note she wrote (redacted).”

The coroner suspected the cause of death to be a possible suicide but the manner was unknown, the report stated. Open pill bottles with the woman’s name on them were found inside the car.

Workers say parking expansion at Las Vegas airport causing safety concerns for employees

FOX5 has reached out to Harry Reid Airport on their parking and security policies.

The 24/7 national suicide hotline can be reached by calling 988.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Fight at Wooster High School prompts police response, early release
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
A viewer submitted image of the rockslide by Walker Lake
US 95 near Hawthorne reopens after rockslide

Latest News

Nevada's Nick Davidson shoots against Arizona State's Duke Brennan during the first half of a...
Arizona State’s big first half buries Wolf Pack in First Four
Topaz Ranch Estates Area flood issues
Topaz Ranch Estates Area Homes Need Flood Help
Douglas County flooding
Extraordinary Measures To Battle Douglas County Flooding
Flooding diversion in Douglas County
Extreme measures: Douglas County neighbors protect homes from flood waters
Mark Lawson
Fired Sparks fire chief sues city and city manager